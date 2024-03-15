American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 927.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. 2,744,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.