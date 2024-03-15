American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
American Aires Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
American Aires Company Profile
