American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Aires Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

