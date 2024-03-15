Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

