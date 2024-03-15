Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 177.8% in February

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

