Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.14. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 639,941 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Down 19.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $768 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

