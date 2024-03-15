AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.68

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.68 and last traded at C$29.43, with a volume of 25982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AltaGas
AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 58.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.