AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.23.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %

AltaGas Increases Dividend

ALA opened at C$29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.38. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

