Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,960,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858,406. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

