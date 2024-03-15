Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

