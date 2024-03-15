Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

ERH stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

