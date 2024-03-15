Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 481,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,717,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

