AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JULW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JULW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.30. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,617. The company has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.