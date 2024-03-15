Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $253.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00081934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,829,857 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

