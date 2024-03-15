Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lifted to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.83%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
