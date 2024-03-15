Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $3,007,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.4% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 437,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

