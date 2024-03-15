Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 14th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

