Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.