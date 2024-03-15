Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

