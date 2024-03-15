Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.70

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 270376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

