Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,356. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

