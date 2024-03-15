Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APD opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

