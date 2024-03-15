Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.53

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $21.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00117980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00019952 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 158% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

