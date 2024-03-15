Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,471.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $64,826.85.

On Friday, January 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28.

Shares of CPF opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

