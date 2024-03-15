Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 14th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 846.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.