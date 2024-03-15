Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.14. 38,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 117,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Afya by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $14,949,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,016,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 109,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

