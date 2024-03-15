Aeva Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 19th (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 195.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 336,078 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

