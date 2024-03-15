AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Buys 10,000 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AerSale Stock Up 5.7 %

ASLE stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $375.89 million, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AerSale by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

