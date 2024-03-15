Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.82

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 103721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $547,989 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
