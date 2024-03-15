Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider George A. Eldridge Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 176,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
