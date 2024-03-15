AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 63,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 47,034 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 611,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,228. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

