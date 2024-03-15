ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $11.00. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,075 shares changing hands.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Further Reading

