Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $660.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $78.16 on Friday, hitting $492.29. 7,294,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,780. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.