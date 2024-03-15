Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.5%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86. 161,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 487,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRO. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

