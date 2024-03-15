AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 52,487 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

