Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Issues Earnings Results

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $709.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.93 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

AE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,371.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

