Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Issues Earnings Results

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $709.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.93 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%.
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
AE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,371.62%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
