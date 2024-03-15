Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
