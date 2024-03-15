Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.27 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.