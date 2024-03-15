Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ACST opened at $3.41 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on ACST
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.