Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $3.41 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

