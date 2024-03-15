abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $148.80

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.80 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 8979234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.25 ($1.98).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

