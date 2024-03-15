abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 118.7% in February

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

