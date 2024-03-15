abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 118.7% in February

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
