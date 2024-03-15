ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Up 4.7%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.68. 4,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

