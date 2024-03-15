ABCMETA Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $486,253.54 and $202.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000484 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $206.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

