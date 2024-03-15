Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.81. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 9,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

