Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.81. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 9,626 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.