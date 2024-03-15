A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of AZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

