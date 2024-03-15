750 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $5,556,648. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

