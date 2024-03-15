5,373 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

