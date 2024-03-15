4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.51. 149,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,227,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,884 shares of company stock worth $14,989,508. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

