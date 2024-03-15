4,770 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

