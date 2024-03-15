374Water (SCWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 16th.

374Water Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.35 on Friday. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 2,041.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 374Water in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

