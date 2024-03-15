332,780 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $5,769,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

