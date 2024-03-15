3,100 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

